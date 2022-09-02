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Recipe details

Hygraph CMS

Hygraph CMS

739 records

Key facts about Hygraph CMS

Records
739 records
Websites tracked
739 websites use Hygraph CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Hygraph

Hygraph is a company that offers a GraphQL-based headless content management system for digital creators and digital products. It was founded in 2017 by Daniel Winter and Michael Lukaszczyk.

About this recipe

Hygraph (previously GraphCMS) is the first native GraphQL Headless Content Management System (CMS) and has now evolved as a Content Management Platform.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites