Back to overview
Recipe details
Hygraph CMS
739 records
Key facts about Hygraph CMS
- Records
- 739 records
- Websites tracked
- 739 websites use Hygraph CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Hygraph
Hygraph is a company that offers a GraphQL-based headless content management system for digital creators and digital products. It was founded in 2017 by Daniel Winter and Michael Lukaszczyk.
About this recipe
Hygraph (previously GraphCMS) is the first native GraphQL Headless Content Management System (CMS) and has now evolved as a Content Management Platform.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites