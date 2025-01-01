Free demoLog in
About Keybase

Founded in 2013 by Chris Coyne and Max Krohn, Keybase is a New York-based company specializing in secure communication and file-sharing solutions. In May 2020, Keybase was acquired by Zoom Video Communications to enhance Zoom's security features, particularly in developing end-to-end encryption capabilities.

About this recipe

Keybase offers an open-source platform that provides end-to-end encrypted chat, file sharing, and team collaboration tools. It integrates with various social media identities, allowing users to verify and link their profiles securely. Available across multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, Keybase ensures secure and private communication for individuals and organizations.

Use cases

