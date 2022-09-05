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Recipe details
Liferay CMS
4.9K records
Key facts about Liferay CMS
- Records
- 4863 records
- Websites tracked
- 4863 websites use Liferay CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Liferay
Liferay, Inc. is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software. In 2004, the company was incorporated under the name Liferay, Inc. and formalized its German subsidiary Liferay GmbH. In 2007, the company opened a new Asian headquarters in Dalian, China, and the Spanish subsidiary Liferay SL.
About this recipe
Liferay, Inc., is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments