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Recipe details

Liferay CMS

Liferay CMS

4.9K records

Key facts about Liferay CMS

Records
4863 records
Websites tracked
4863 websites use Liferay CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Liferay

Liferay, Inc. is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software. In 2004, the company was incorporated under the name Liferay, Inc. and formalized its German subsidiary Liferay GmbH. In 2007, the company opened a new Asian headquarters in Dalian, China, and the Spanish subsidiary Liferay SL.

About this recipe

Liferay, Inc., is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments