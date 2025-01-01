About Linktree

Linktree was launched in 2016 by Australian brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and their friend Nick Humphreys from their digital agency, Bolster, to solve the frustration of updating Instagram bio links manually. Built in just six hours, it quickly gained traction—3,000 users signed up overnight, crashing the server—marking an early sign of its viral potential. Originally bootstrapped and cash-flow positive, Linktree remained self-funded until October 2020, when it raised $10.7M Series A, followed by a $45M Series B in March 2021, and a $110M round in March 2022 valuing it at $1.3 billion—officially entering Unicorn status. Over time, the platform grew to over 50 million users, introduced commerce features and analytics, and established itself as a key tool for creators and brands.

About this recipe

Linktree provides a customizable “link-in-bio” landing page where users can consolidate all their online presence—social profiles, articles, stores, affiliate links, and more—behind a single URL. The freemium model supports basic link lists and analytics, while the Pro version adds features like custom domains, detailed click tracking, email capture, and embedded media. With integrations for payments (Stripe, PayPal), QR codes, and social commerce, it enables creators and brands to monetize and engage audiences seamlessly.