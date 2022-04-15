About Mixpanel

Mixpanel is founded by Suhail Doshi and Tim Trefren in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California. The company offers a business analytics service. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.