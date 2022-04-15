Recipe details
Mixpanel
Key facts about Mixpanel
- Records
- 245926 records
- Websites tracked
- 245926 websites use Mixpanel
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Mixpanel
Mixpanel is founded by Suhail Doshi and Tim Trefren in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California. The company offers a business analytics service. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.
About this recipe
Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data. With their powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain in real-time, across devices to improve their user experience.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites