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Recipe details

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

245.9K records

Key facts about Mixpanel

Records
245926 records
Websites tracked
245926 websites use Mixpanel
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel is founded by Suhail Doshi and Tim Trefren in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California. The company offers a business analytics service. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.

About this recipe

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data. With their powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain in real-time, across devices to improve their user experience.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites