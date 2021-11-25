Recipe details
Mobirise
Key facts about Mobirise
- Records
- 89332 records
- Websites tracked
- 89332 websites use Mobirise
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Mobirise
Mobirise was launched in 2015 by Mobirise, Inc., a company focused on simplifying website creation for non‑technical users. The platform provides an offline website builder that enables users to visually design responsive, mobile‑friendly sites using a drag‑and‑drop interface without writing code. It has become popular among small business owners, freelancers, and hobbyists seeking an easy, local tool to build landing pages, portfolios, and basic websites quickly and efficiently.
About this recipe
Mobirise offers a downloadable website builder application with drag‑and‑drop layout blocks, pre‑designed themes and extensions, support for Bootstrap and Google AMP, SEO tools, e‑commerce integrations, and the ability to export sites to local storage or upload to any hosting provider.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites