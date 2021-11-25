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Recipe details

Mobirise

Mobirise

89.3K records

Key facts about Mobirise

Records
89332 records
Websites tracked
89332 websites use Mobirise
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Mobirise

Mobirise was launched in 2015 by Mobirise, Inc., a company focused on simplifying website creation for non‑technical users. The platform provides an offline website builder that enables users to visually design responsive, mobile‑friendly sites using a drag‑and‑drop interface without writing code. It has become popular among small business owners, freelancers, and hobbyists seeking an easy, local tool to build landing pages, portfolios, and basic websites quickly and efficiently.

About this recipe

Mobirise offers a downloadable website builder application with drag‑and‑drop layout blocks, pre‑designed themes and extensions, support for Bootstrap and Google AMP, SEO tools, e‑commerce integrations, and the ability to export sites to local storage or upload to any hosting provider.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites