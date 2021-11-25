About Mobirise

Mobirise was launched in 2015 by Mobirise, Inc., a company focused on simplifying website creation for non‑technical users. The platform provides an offline website builder that enables users to visually design responsive, mobile‑friendly sites using a drag‑and‑drop interface without writing code. It has become popular among small business owners, freelancers, and hobbyists seeking an easy, local tool to build landing pages, portfolios, and basic websites quickly and efficiently.