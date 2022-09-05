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Recipe details

Mura CMS

Mura CMS

632 records

Key facts about Mura CMS

Records
632 records
Websites tracked
632 websites use Mura CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About this recipe

Mura CMS is a headless CMS which offers drag-and-drop placement of modules, in-line editing of content as well as API driven development, allowing for freedom in choosing front-end frameworks.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites