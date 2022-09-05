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Recipe details
Mura CMS
632 records
Key facts about Mura CMS
- Records
- 632 records
- Websites tracked
- 632 websites use Mura CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
Mura CMS is a headless CMS which offers drag-and-drop placement of modules, in-line editing of content as well as API driven development, allowing for freedom in choosing front-end frameworks.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites