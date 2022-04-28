About Odoo

In 2005, Fabien Pinckaers, the founder and current CEO of Odoo, started to develop his first software product, TinyERP. Three years later, the name was changed to OpenERP. The company started to grow quickly and in 2010, OpenERP had become a 100+ employee company. In 2013, the company won a Deloitte award for being the fastest-growing company in Belgium, with 1549% growth over a five-year period. In 2014, the company was renamed Odoo, to diversify itself from the term "ERP". In 2015, Inc. Magazine placed Odoo in the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in Europe.