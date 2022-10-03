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Recipe details
Ontraport
3K records
Key facts about Ontraport
- Records
- 3021 records
- Websites tracked
- 3021 websites use Ontraport
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution, Email
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Ontraport
Landon Ray, Pin Chen and Steven Schneider founded Ontraport in 2006 in Santa Barbara, California. The three started the small business automation platform from a backyard yurt and released Office AutoPilot (predecessor of Ontraport) in 2008. The company's headquarters is based in Santa Barbara, California with an additional office in Sydney, Australia which opened in 2015 and has 100+ employees.
About this recipe
Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM, marketing automation, ECommerce and reporting.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research