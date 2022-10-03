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Recipe details

Ontraport

Ontraport

3K records

Key facts about Ontraport

Records
3021 records
Websites tracked
3021 websites use Ontraport
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud, Communication services, Content and distribution, Email
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Ontraport

Landon Ray, Pin Chen and Steven Schneider founded Ontraport in 2006 in Santa Barbara, California. The three started the small business automation platform from a backyard yurt and released Office AutoPilot (predecessor of Ontraport) in 2008. The company's headquarters is based in Santa Barbara, California with an additional office in Sydney, Australia which opened in 2015 and has 100+ employees.

About this recipe

Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM, marketing automation, ECommerce and reporting.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research