About Ontraport

Landon Ray, Pin Chen and Steven Schneider founded Ontraport in 2006 in Santa Barbara, California. The three started the small business automation platform from a backyard yurt and released Office AutoPilot (predecessor of Ontraport) in 2008. The company's headquarters is based in Santa Barbara, California with an additional office in Sydney, Australia which opened in 2015 and has 100+ employees.