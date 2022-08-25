Recipes overview
Prestashop
59.6K records
About
PrestaShop is a freemium, open-source e-commerce platform. The software is published under the Open Software License (OSL). It is written in the PHP programming language with support for the MySQL database management system. It has a software dependency on the Symfony PHP framework.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
