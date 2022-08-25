Recipe details
Prestashop
Key facts about Prestashop
- Records
- 128812 records
- Websites tracked
- 128812 websites use Prestashop
- Categories
- E-commerce, Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About MBE Wordwide
MBE Worldwide, headquartered in Milan, Italy, is a prominent third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consumers. Operating under various brands—including Mail Boxes Etc., PostNet, PACK & SEND, AlphaGraphics, and Multicopy—MBE offers a comprehensive platform that combines physical retail locations with digital services to facilitate global commerce. In November 2021, MBE Worldwide expanded its digital capabilities by acquiring PrestaShop, a leading open-source e-commerce platform in Europe and Latin America. This strategic acquisition aimed to integrate MBE's physical logistics and service centers with PrestaShop's digital e-commerce solutions, creating a seamless experience for businesses seeking to enhance their online and offline operations. As of 2023, MBE Worldwide operates over 3,200 Business Solutions Centers across 60 countries, serving more than 1.1 million business customers globally. The company's integrated platform generated approximately €1.4 billion in system-wide gross revenue and facilitated €22 billion in gross merchandise value through its e-commerce channels, underscoring its significant role in enabling global commerce for SMEs.
About this recipe
PrestaShop, headquartered in Paris, France, is a leading open-source e-commerce platform that enables entrepreneurs and businesses to create and manage customizable online stores. Founded in 2007, PrestaShop has empowered over 300,000 merchants worldwide, particularly in Europe and Latin America, to establish a robust online presence.
The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including product catalog management, payment processing, and SEO tools, allowing users to tailor their e-commerce sites to specific business needs. PrestaShop's modular architecture supports extensive customization through thousands of themes and add-ons available in its marketplace, facilitating seamless integration with various third-party services.
In November 2021, PrestaShop became part of MBE Worldwide, aiming to accelerate growth and jointly become a leading global e-commerce and logistics platform for businesses.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites