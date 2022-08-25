About MBE Wordwide

MBE Worldwide, headquartered in Milan, Italy, is a prominent third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consumers. Operating under various brands—including Mail Boxes Etc., PostNet, PACK & SEND, AlphaGraphics, and Multicopy—MBE offers a comprehensive platform that combines physical retail locations with digital services to facilitate global commerce. In November 2021, MBE Worldwide expanded its digital capabilities by acquiring PrestaShop, a leading open-source e-commerce platform in Europe and Latin America. This strategic acquisition aimed to integrate MBE's physical logistics and service centers with PrestaShop's digital e-commerce solutions, creating a seamless experience for businesses seeking to enhance their online and offline operations. As of 2023, MBE Worldwide operates over 3,200 Business Solutions Centers across 60 countries, serving more than 1.1 million business customers globally. The company's integrated platform generated approximately €1.4 billion in system-wide gross revenue and facilitated €22 billion in gross merchandise value through its e-commerce channels, underscoring its significant role in enabling global commerce for SMEs.