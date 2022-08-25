Recipes overview
Prestashop

Prestashop

59.6K records
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

PrestaShop is a freemium, open-source e-commerce platform. The software is published under the Open Software License (OSL). It is written in the PHP programming language with support for the MySQL database management system. It has a software dependency on the Symfony PHP framework.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial