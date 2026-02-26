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Recipe details
Replit
370.1K records
Key facts about Replit
- Records
- 370104 records
- Websites tracked
- 370104 websites use Replit
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
Replit is a cloud-based integrated development environment (IDE) and hosting platform used by developers, students, and educators to build and deploy web applications without any local setup. Supporting 50+ programming languages, Replit combines code editing, execution, and live deployment in a single browser-based interface. Its freemium model drives a large global user base, making it a key signal for identifying developer-oriented websites, SaaS tools, and tech-forward businesses.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research