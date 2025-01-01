About Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF)

Founded in December 2020, the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) is a U.S.-based public benefit corporation dedicated to fostering open-source enterprise software. Established in response to Red Hat's discontinuation of CentOS, RESF aims to ensure the longevity, stewardship, and innovation of freely available enterprise-grade open-source software. Its flagship project, Rocky Linux, serves as a community-driven, bug-for-bug compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

About this recipe

Rocky Linux is an open-source enterprise operating system developed by the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation. It is designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), providing a stable and production-ready environment. The project was initiated in response to Red Hat's decision to discontinue CentOS, aiming to offer a community-supported alternative for enterprise users. ​