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Recipe details

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct

8.9K records

Key facts about Sage Intacct

Records
8871 records
Websites tracked
8871 websites use Sage Intacct
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Sage

Sage is a global technology company specializing in software solutions for business management and financial processes. Established in 1981, Sage has grown to become one of the world's leading providers of enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and accounting software.

About this recipe

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management and accounting software designed for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including core financials, advanced automation, and real-time reporting capabilities.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research