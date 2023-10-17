Recipes overview
Sage Intacct
2.4K records
About Sage
Sage is a global technology company specializing in software solutions for business management and financial processes. Established in 1981, Sage has grown to become one of the world's leading providers of enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and accounting software.
About this recipe
Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management and accounting software designed for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including core financials, advanced automation, and real-time reporting capabilities.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
