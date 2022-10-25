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Recipe details
SimplyBook.me
4.5K records
Key facts about SimplyBook.me
- Records
- 4508 records
- Websites tracked
- 4508 websites use SimplyBook.me
- Categories
- Cloud, Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About SimplyBook.me
SimplyBook.me is a Cyprus-based company focussed on appointment scheduling services. The company was founded in 2011 and has four offices worldwide.
About this recipe
Simplybook.me provides an online booking solution allowing service companies to accept bookings through any online device 24/7.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research