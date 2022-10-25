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Recipe details

SimplyBook.me

SimplyBook.me

4.5K records

Key facts about SimplyBook.me

Records
4508 records
Websites tracked
4508 websites use SimplyBook.me
Categories
Cloud, Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About SimplyBook.me

SimplyBook.me is a Cyprus-based company focussed on appointment scheduling services. The company was founded in 2011 and has four offices worldwide.

About this recipe

Simplybook.me provides an online booking solution allowing service companies to accept bookings through any online device 24/7.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research