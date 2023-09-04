About Sojern

Sojern was founded in 2007 by Gordon Whitten. The company started with the innovative idea of monetizing airline boarding passes through advertisements. As the digital landscape evolved, so did Sojern's vision. Transitioning from physical boarding passes, they harnessed the power of travel data, big data, and machine learning to become a foremost data-driven advertising solution dedicated to the travel industry.

About this recipe

Sojern is a travel-focused digital marketing platform that utilizes big data and machine learning to provide advertising solutions. It helps travel brands engage with and convert potential travelers by leveraging real-time data and predictive analytics to deliver personalized marketing campaigns across various channels, like display, video, mobile, and social.