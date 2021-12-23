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Recipe details

Sophos

Sophos

94.3K records

Key facts about Sophos

Records
94319 records
Websites tracked
94319 websites use Sophos
Industries
Security
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Sophos

Sophos Group plc is a British based security software and hardware company that develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management. Sophos is primarily focused on providing security software to large organizations. While not a primary focus, Sophos also protects home users, through free and paid antivirus solutions (Sophos Home/Home Premium) intended to demonstrate product functionality. It was listed on the London Stock Exchange until it was acquired by Thoma Bravo in February 2020.

About this recipe

Sophos Group plc is a British based security software and hardware company. Sophos develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites