Recipe details
Sophos
Key facts about Sophos
- Records
- 94319 records
- Websites tracked
- 94319 websites use Sophos
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Sophos
Sophos Group plc is a British based security software and hardware company that develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management. Sophos is primarily focused on providing security software to large organizations. While not a primary focus, Sophos also protects home users, through free and paid antivirus solutions (Sophos Home/Home Premium) intended to demonstrate product functionality. It was listed on the London Stock Exchange until it was acquired by Thoma Bravo in February 2020.
About this recipe
Sophos Group plc is a British based security software and hardware company. Sophos develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites