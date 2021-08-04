Spotify Embedded Player

About Spotify

Spotify is a Swedish audio streaming and media services provider founded on 23 April 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon. It is one of the largest music streaming service providers. Spotify offers digital copyright restricted recorded music and podcasts, including more than 82 million songs, from record labels and media companies. As a freemium service, basic features are free with advertisements and limited control, while additional features, such as offline listening and commercial-free listening, are offered via paid subscriptions. Users can search for music based on artist, album, or genre, and can create, edit, and share playlists. The service is available on most modern devices including Windows, macOS, and Linux computers, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, AI-enabled smart speakers such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, and digital media players like Roku.