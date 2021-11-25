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Recipe details

Strikingly

Strikingly

37K records

Key facts about Strikingly

Records
36961 records
Websites tracked
36961 websites use Strikingly
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Strikingly

Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites “within minutes”. The company takes a mobile-first approach, allowing users to create websites that are enhanced for viewing across all devices including desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

About this recipe

Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites “within minutes”.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites