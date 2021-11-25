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Recipe details
Strikingly
37K records
Key facts about Strikingly
- Records
- 36961 records
- Websites tracked
- 36961 websites use Strikingly
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Cloud, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Strikingly
Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites “within minutes”. The company takes a mobile-first approach, allowing users to create websites that are enhanced for viewing across all devices including desktops, tablets, and smartphones.
About this recipe
Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites “within minutes”.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites