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Recipe details
Switch
14.3K recordsNYSE:SWCH
Key facts about Switch
- Records
- 14260 records
- Websites tracked
- 14260 websites use Switch
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:SWCH
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Switch
Switch is a company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, that develops and operates the SUPERNAP data center facilities and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the Internet. Its Founder and CEO, Rob Roy, developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that manifested into their world-renowned data centers and their technology solution ecosystems.
About this recipe
Switch is a global technology company whose core business is the design, construction and operation of ultra-advanced data centers.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research