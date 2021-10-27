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Recipe details

Switch

Switch

14.3K recordsNYSE:SWCH

Key facts about Switch

Records
14260 records
Websites tracked
14260 websites use Switch
Stock ticker
NYSE:SWCH
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Switch

Switch is a company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, that develops and operates the SUPERNAP data center facilities and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the Internet. Its Founder and CEO, Rob Roy, developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that manifested into their world-renowned data centers and their technology solution ecosystems.

About this recipe

Switch is a global technology company whose core business is the design, construction and operation of ultra-advanced data centers.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research