Tawk.to was first launched in 2011. It is a live chat platform designed to help businesses communicate with clients and website visitors to deliver customer support. Key features include canned responses, offline forms, website visitor tracking, customizable branding, file sharing, screen sharing and chat history.

About this recipe

Tawk.to is a versatile live chat software that enables businesses to engage with website visitors in real-time. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, including customizable chat widgets, visitor tracking, and integration with popular CRM systems, Tawk.to empowers businesses to provide exceptional customer support and increase conversions. Its free tier option makes it accessible to startups and small businesses, while its scalable plans cater to the needs of larger enterprises, making it a valuable tool for businesses of all sizes looking to enhance their online customer interactions.