About Thuiswinkel.org

Founded in 2000 through the merger of the Dutch Mail Order Association and the Online Retailers Association, Thuiswinkel.org is the leading Dutch e-commerce trade association. It represents over 2,200 webshops, accounting for more than 70% of online consumer spending in the Netherlands. The organization is best known for issuing the Thuiswinkel Waarborg certification, which assures consumers that certified online shops are secure, transparent, and legally compliant.

About this recipe

Thuiswinkel Waarborg is the official Dutch trustmark for e-commerce, managed by Thuiswinkel.org. It certifies webshops that meet strict standards for legal compliance, secure payments, clear pricing, customer service, and data protection. The certification assures consumers of a safe, transparent, and reliable online shopping experience.