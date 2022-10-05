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Recipe details
TrustArc
16.4K records
Key facts about TrustArc
- Records
- 16435 records
- Websites tracked
- 16435 websites use TrustArc
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About TrustArc
TrustArc (formerly TRUSTe) is a privacy compliance technology company based in San Francisco, California. The company provides software and services to help corporations update their privacy management processes so they comply with government laws and best practices. Their privacy seal or certification of compliance can be used as marketing tools.
About this recipe
TrustArc Cookie Consent Manager enables organizations to achieve cookie compliance requirements across the globe. The tool can be configured to deliver a branded consent experience.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research