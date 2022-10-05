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Recipe details

TrustArc

TrustArc

16.4K records

Key facts about TrustArc

Records
16435 records
Websites tracked
16435 websites use TrustArc
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About TrustArc

TrustArc (formerly TRUSTe) is a privacy compliance technology company based in San Francisco, California. The company provides software and services to help corporations update their privacy management processes so they comply with government laws and best practices. Their privacy seal or certification of compliance can be used as marketing tools.

About this recipe

TrustArc Cookie Consent Manager enables organizations to achieve cookie compliance requirements across the globe. The tool can be configured to deliver a branded consent experience.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research