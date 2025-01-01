About ChainSafe Systems

ChainSafe Systems, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a leading blockchain research and development firm specializing in protocol engineering, cross-chain interoperability, and web3 gaming. The company empowers developers with blockchain-agnostic tools, facilitating the creation of decentralized systems across various platforms. ChainSafe has contributed to major blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, Polkadot, Filecoin, and Cosmos, and has developed products like ChainBridge for cross-chain interactions and web3.js for Ethereum development.

About this recipe

Web3.js is a comprehensive collection of TypeScript and JavaScript libraries that enable developers to interact with Ethereum nodes using HTTP, IPC, or WebSocket. Established in 2014, it has become a foundational tool for building decentralized applications (dApps) on the Ethereum blockchain.