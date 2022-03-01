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Recipe details

Yotpo

Yotpo

34K records

Key facts about Yotpo

Records
33954 records
Websites tracked
33954 websites use Yotpo
Industries
Business Information providers
Categories
Business Classification
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Yotpo

Yotpo is the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helping thousands of forward-thinking brands to accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Their single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty and SMS marketing empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. They integrate with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google, Instagram, top eCommerce platforms, and the rest of the marketing technology stack. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, and Tel Aviv.

About this recipe

Integrate Yotpo with a companies entire marketing stack to generate and maximize the power of UGC. With Yotpo, you can easily collect user-generated content and build loyalty programs.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites