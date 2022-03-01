About Yotpo

Yotpo is the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helping thousands of forward-thinking brands to accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Their single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty and SMS marketing empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. They integrate with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google, Instagram, top eCommerce platforms, and the rest of the marketing technology stack. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, and Tel Aviv.