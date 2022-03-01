Recipe details
Yotpo
Key facts about Yotpo
- Records
- 33954 records
- Websites tracked
- 33954 websites use Yotpo
- Industries
- Business Information providers
- Categories
- Business Classification
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Yotpo
Yotpo is the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helping thousands of forward-thinking brands to accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Their single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty and SMS marketing empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. They integrate with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google, Instagram, top eCommerce platforms, and the rest of the marketing technology stack. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, and Tel Aviv.
About this recipe
Integrate Yotpo with a companies entire marketing stack to generate and maximize the power of UGC. With Yotpo, you can easily collect user-generated content and build loyalty programs.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites