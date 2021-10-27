Recipe details
Apple Pay
Key facts about Apple Pay
- Records
- 3689251 records
- Websites tracked
- 3689251 websites use Apple Pay
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:AAPL
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce, Payment industry
- Categories
- E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Apple
Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. It also provides AppleCare support services; cloud services store services; and operates various platforms, including the App Store, that allow customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games, and podcasts. In addition, the company offers various services, such as Apple Arcade, a game subscription service; Apple Music, which offers users a curated listening experience with on-demand radio stations; Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; Apple TV+, which offers exclusive original content; Apple Card, a co-branded credit card; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service, as well as licenses its intellectual property.
About this recipe
Apple Pay is a mobile contact payment system and digital wallet service that Apple Inc. introduced in 2014. The service allows users to pay for products and services using near field communication (NFC) at the point of sale whether in person via iOS apps or remotely over the Internet.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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