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Recipe details

Apple Business Manager

Apple Business Manager

539.6K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

Key facts about Apple Business Manager

Records
539585 records
Websites tracked
539585 websites use Apple Business Manager
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:AAPL
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. It also provides AppleCare support services; cloud services store services; and operates various platforms, including the App Store, that allow customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games, and podcasts. In addition, the company offers various services, such as Apple Arcade, a game subscription service; Apple Music, which offers users a curated listening experience with on-demand radio stations; Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; Apple TV+, which offers exclusive original content; Apple Card, a co-branded credit card; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service, as well as licenses its intellectual property.

About this recipe

Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place. Apple requires organizations to verify all existing unverified and new domains that are associated with Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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