Thuiswinkel Waarborg
Thuiswinkel Waarborg is a Dutch e-commerce trustmark that certifies online shops for safety, transparency, and consumer protection.
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Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Thuiswinkel Waarborg is a Dutch e-commerce trustmark that certifies online shops for safety, transparency, and consumer protection.