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Recipe details

Cookiebot

Cookiebot

419.7K records

Key facts about Cookiebot

Records
419700 records
Websites tracked
419700 websites use Cookiebot
Industries
Security
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Usercentrics

Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). They enable businesses to collect, manage and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve full compliance with global privacy regulations while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with their customers. sercentrics believes in creating a healthy balance between data privacy and data-driven business, delivering solutions for every size of enterprise. f

About this recipe

Cookiebot CMP is a plug-and-play SaaS for smaller businesses and organizations, App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements for unifying consent and data from capture to processing.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

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