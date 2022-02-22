Recipe details
Cookiebot
Key facts about Cookiebot
- Records
- 419700 records
- Websites tracked
- 419700 websites use Cookiebot
- Industries
- Security
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Usercentrics
Usercentrics is a global market leader in the field of Consent Management Platforms (CMP). They enable businesses to collect, manage and document user consents on websites and apps in order to achieve full compliance with global privacy regulations while facilitating high consent rates and building trust with their customers. sercentrics believes in creating a healthy balance between data privacy and data-driven business, delivering solutions for every size of enterprise. f
About this recipe
Cookiebot CMP is a plug-and-play SaaS for smaller businesses and organizations, App CMP handles user consent on mobile apps, and Usercentrics CMP serves companies with enterprise-grade custom requirements for unifying consent and data from capture to processing.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Related to this recipe
Usercentrics Website Consent Management
Usercentrics Website Consent Management allows you to get GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance for websites and apps.123K records