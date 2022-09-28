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Recipe details
CookiePro
128.2K records
Key facts about CookiePro
- Records
- 128214 records
- Websites tracked
- 128214 websites use CookiePro
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About OneTrust
OneTrust LLC is a compliance and privacy software company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was created in response to the increase in internet privacy regulation and laws. As of March 2022, OneTrust had more than 12,000 customers. The company has more than 2500 employees, and a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton.
About this recipe
CookiePro provides purpose-built tools to help website owners and agencies simplify compliance with global privacy laws including GDPR and CCPA.
Related to this recipe
OneTrust Cookie Consent
OneTrust provides a cookie consent tool to comply with the GDPR.104.3K records