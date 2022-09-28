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CookiePro

CookiePro

128.2K records

Key facts about CookiePro

Records
128214 records
Websites tracked
128214 websites use CookiePro
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About OneTrust

OneTrust LLC is a compliance and privacy software company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was created in response to the increase in internet privacy regulation and laws. As of March 2022, OneTrust had more than 12,000 customers. The company has more than 2500 employees, and a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton.

About this recipe

CookiePro provides purpose-built tools to help website owners and agencies simplify compliance with global privacy laws including GDPR and CCPA.

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