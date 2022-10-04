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Recipe details
OneTrust Cookie Consent
104.3K records
Key facts about OneTrust Cookie Consent
- Records
- 104268 records
- Websites tracked
- 104268 websites use OneTrust Cookie Consent
- Categories
- Privacy
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About OneTrust
OneTrust LLC is a compliance and privacy software company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was created in response to the increase in internet privacy regulation and laws. As of March 2022, OneTrust had more than 12,000 customers. The company has more than 2500 employees, and a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton.
About this recipe
OneTrust provides a cookie consent tool to comply with the GDPR.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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CookiePro
CookiePro provides a cookie management platform to ensure compliance with GDPR.128.2K records