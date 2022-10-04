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Recipe details

OneTrust Cookie Consent

OneTrust Cookie Consent

104.3K records

Key facts about OneTrust Cookie Consent

Records
104268 records
Websites tracked
104268 websites use OneTrust Cookie Consent
Categories
Privacy
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About OneTrust

OneTrust LLC is a compliance and privacy software company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was created in response to the increase in internet privacy regulation and laws. As of March 2022, OneTrust had more than 12,000 customers. The company has more than 2500 employees, and a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton.

About this recipe

OneTrust provides a cookie consent tool to comply with the GDPR.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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    CookiePro provides a cookie management platform to ensure compliance with GDPR.

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