OneTrust Cookie Consent

About OneTrust

OneTrust LLC is a compliance and privacy software company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was created in response to the increase in internet privacy regulation and laws. As of March 2022, OneTrust had more than 12,000 customers. The company has more than 2500 employees, and a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton.