Recipe details
Fastly TLS
Key facts about Fastly TLS
- Records
- 176033 records
- Websites tracked
- 176033 websites use Fastly TLS
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:FSLY
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Fastly
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset.
About this recipe
Fastly provides a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Fastly CDN
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY