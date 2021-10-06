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Recipe details

Fastly TLS

Fastly TLS

176K recordsNYSE:FSLY

Key facts about Fastly TLS

Records
176033 records
Websites tracked
176033 websites use Fastly TLS
Stock ticker
NYSE:FSLY
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Fastly

Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset.

About this recipe

Fastly provides a variety of Transport Layer Security (TLS) services that allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • Fastly CDN

    Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services

    1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY