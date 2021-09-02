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Recipe details

Fastly CDN

Fastly CDN

1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY

Key facts about Fastly CDN

Records
1662941 records
Websites tracked
1662941 websites use Fastly CDN
Stock ticker
NYSE:FSLY
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud, DNS, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Fastly

Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset.

About this recipe

Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that provides image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • Fastly TLS

    Fastly TLS allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.

    176K recordsNYSE:FSLY