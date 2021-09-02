Recipe details
Fastly CDN
Key facts about Fastly CDN
- Records
- 1662941 records
- Websites tracked
- 1662941 websites use Fastly CDN
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:FSLY
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, DNS, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Fastly
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset.
About this recipe
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that provides image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Fastly TLS
Fastly TLS allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.176K recordsNYSE:FSLY