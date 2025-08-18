About Intercom

Intercom is founded in 2011 and backed by venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital. Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal. Intercom enables businesses to build stronger customer relationships that drive growth and scale. With its all-in-one customer communications platform, Intercom offers next-generation solutions for sales, marketing and support teams to work together to convert prospects into paying customers, engage customers throughout their journey and provide world-class support.

About this recipe

Fin.ai is a high-performing AI agent rolled out by Intercom in 2023 to revolutionize customer support. Built on a proprietary Fin AI Engine™, it excels at resolving complex queries with accuracy across multiple channels—such as live chat, email, voice, social, and SMS—through seamless integration with helpdesk platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Available via no‑code setup, Fin offers a full lifecycle toolkit—Analyze, Train, Test, and Deploy—empowering support teams to customize tone, automate tasks, monitor performance through insights like CX Score, and continuously improve the agent’s capabilities.