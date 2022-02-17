About Intercom

Intercom is founded in 2011 and backed by venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital. Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal. Intercom enables businesses to build stronger customer relationships that drive growth and scale. With its all-in-one customer communications platform, Intercom offers next-generation solutions for sales, marketing and support teams to work together to convert prospects into paying customers, engage customers throughout their journey and provide world-class support.