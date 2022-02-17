Recipe details
Intercom
Key facts about Intercom
- Records
- 8951 records
- Websites tracked
- 8951 websites use Intercom
- Categories
- Communication services, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Intercom
Intercom is founded in 2011 and backed by venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital. Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal. Intercom enables businesses to build stronger customer relationships that drive growth and scale. With its all-in-one customer communications platform, Intercom offers next-generation solutions for sales, marketing and support teams to work together to convert prospects into paying customers, engage customers throughout their journey and provide world-class support.
About this recipe
Intercom is a customer communications platform. It shows you who is using your product or website and makes it easy to personally communicate with them with targeted content, behavior-driven messages, and conversational support.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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Fin.ai
Fin.ai is Intercom’s AI-powered support agent that autonomously resolves customer queries across channels using enterprise-grade accuracy and a customizable no-code setup.49 records