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Recipe details

Intercom

Intercom

9K records

Key facts about Intercom

Records
8951 records
Websites tracked
8951 websites use Intercom
Categories
Communication services, Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Intercom

Intercom is founded in 2011 and backed by venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital. Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal. Intercom enables businesses to build stronger customer relationships that drive growth and scale. With its all-in-one customer communications platform, Intercom offers next-generation solutions for sales, marketing and support teams to work together to convert prospects into paying customers, engage customers throughout their journey and provide world-class support.

About this recipe

Intercom is a customer communications platform. It shows you who is using your product or website and makes it easy to personally communicate with them with targeted content, behavior-driven messages, and conversational support.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Related to this recipe

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    Fin.ai is Intercom’s AI-powered support agent that autonomously resolves customer queries across channels using enterprise-grade accuracy and a customizable no-code setup.

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