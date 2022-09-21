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Recipe details
Hetzner Registrar
924.8K records
Key facts about Hetzner Registrar
- Records
- 924761 records
- Websites tracked
- 924761 websites use Hetzner Registrar
- Industries
- Registrars
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Hetzner Online GmbH
Hetzner Online is one of the largest data center operators in Europe. Hetzner was founded in 1997 and provides web hosting and cloud solutions as well as a domain name registrar arrangement with ICANN, DENIC (for .de), and nic.at (for .at).
About this recipe
Hetzner Online offers a domain registration service with a wide range of Top Level Domains.
Related to this recipe
Hetzner Hosting
Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.7.5M records