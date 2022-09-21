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Recipe details

Hetzner Registrar

Hetzner Registrar

924.8K records

Key facts about Hetzner Registrar

Records
924761 records
Websites tracked
924761 websites use Hetzner Registrar
Industries
Registrars
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Hetzner Online GmbH

Hetzner Online is one of the largest data center operators in Europe. Hetzner was founded in 1997 and provides web hosting and cloud solutions as well as a domain name registrar arrangement with ICANN, DENIC (for .de), and nic.at (for .at).

About this recipe

Hetzner Online offers a domain registration service with a wide range of Top Level Domains.

Related to this recipe

  • Hetzner Hosting

    Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.

    7.5M records