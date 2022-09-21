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Recipe details

Hetzner Hosting

Hetzner Hosting

7.5M records

Key facts about Hetzner Hosting

Records
7539477 records
Websites tracked
7539477 websites use Hetzner Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Hetzner Online GmbH

Hetzner Online is one of the largest data center operators in Europe. Hetzner was founded in 1997 and provides web hosting and cloud solutions as well as a domain name registrar arrangement with ICANN, DENIC (for .de), and nic.at (for .at).

About this recipe

Hetzner Online provides dedicated hosting, shared web hosting, virtual private servers, managed servers, domain names, SSL certificates, storage boxes, and cloud solutions.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites

Related to this recipe

  • Hetzner Registrar

    Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.

    924.8K records