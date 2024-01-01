KingHost
About Locaweb Serviços de Internet S.A.
Locaweb is a leading Brazilian company providing a wide range of internet services, including web hosting, cloud computing, domain registration, e-commerce platforms, and digital marketing solutions. Founded in 1998, Locaweb has grown to become a key player in the Latin American tech industry, offering robust and scalable services to businesses of all sizes.
About this recipe
In 2019, Locaweb acquired KingHost. KingHost is a Brazilian web hosting company that provides a range of digital services, including web hosting, cloud servers, domain registration, email hosting, and website building tools. Founded in 2006, KingHost focuses on delivering reliable and scalable solutions for businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers in Brazil.
