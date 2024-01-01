About Locaweb Serviços de Internet S.A.

Locaweb is a leading Brazilian company providing a wide range of internet services, including web hosting, cloud computing, domain registration, e-commerce platforms, and digital marketing solutions. Founded in 1998, Locaweb has grown to become a key player in the Latin American tech industry, offering robust and scalable services to businesses of all sizes.

Tray is a Brazilian e-commerce platform that provides comprehensive tools and solutions for businesses to create, manage, and grow their online stores. It offers features such as customizable storefronts, payment gateways, inventory management, and integration with various sales channels, catering to businesses of all sizes in Brazil.