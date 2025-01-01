About Namecheap Inc.

Namecheap, founded in 2000 by Richard Kirkendall, is a globally recognized ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web hosting provider. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, and has grown into one of the largest domain registrars in the world, managing over 17 million domains and serving more than 2 million customers worldwide.

Namecheap provides a comprehensive suite of services, including domain name registration with access to a wide range of TLDs, shared hosting, WordPress hosting through EasyWP, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers. Additional offerings encompass SSL certificates, professional business email hosting, VPN services, and website security solutions. The company also offers tools like a website builder and various marketing resources to support online presence development.