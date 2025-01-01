About Namecheap Inc.

Namecheap, founded in 2000 by Richard Kirkendall, is a globally recognized ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web hosting provider. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, and has grown into one of the largest domain registrars in the world, managing over 17 million domains and serving more than 2 million customers worldwide.

About this recipe

Launched in 2023, Spaceship is a domain registration and web services platform developed by Namecheap. Spaceship offers a comprehensive digital platform that integrates domain registration, web hosting, professional email services, and various web tools to help users launch and manage their online presence. The company emphasizes user-friendly solutions, providing bundled product recommendations during the purchase process to simplify decision-making.

Spaceship's platform includes domain name search and registration with access to a wide range of TLDs, web hosting solutions such as shared hosting and managed WordPress hosting, and Spacemail™, a professional email service. Additionally, they offer tools like an AI Website Builder and Starlight Virtual Machines for enhanced online capabilities. The platform also features Unbox™, a system designed to integrate various services seamlessly, and Beast Mode Search for efficient domain searching.