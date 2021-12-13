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Recipe details
Splitbee
625 records
Key facts about Splitbee
- Records
- 625 records
- Websites tracked
- 625 websites use Splitbee
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Analytics
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Vercel
Vercel is the creator of Next.js, the world's favorite React framework, and backed by Accel and CRV, and headquartered in San Francisco. Vercel creates tools and workflow for frontend development teams. Their goal is to bring developers the scale, reliability, and performance they need in their tools and infrastructure so they can focus on creating delightful experiences for their users.
About this recipe
Splitbee is an all-in-one analytics and conversion platform that helps companies to optimize their online business. Uncover where users come from and what pages they visit. Splitbee was aquired by Vercel in 2022.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Related to this recipe
Vercel
Vercel is a platform for frontend frameworks and static sites, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.2.8M records