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Recipe details

Splitbee

Splitbee

625 records

Key facts about Splitbee

Records
625 records
Websites tracked
625 websites use Splitbee
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Analytics
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Vercel

Vercel is the creator of Next.js, the world's favorite React framework, and backed by Accel and CRV, and headquartered in San Francisco. Vercel creates tools and workflow for frontend development teams. Their goal is to bring developers the scale, reliability, and performance they need in their tools and infrastructure so they can focus on creating delightful experiences for their users.

About this recipe

Splitbee is an all-in-one analytics and conversion platform that helps companies to optimize their online business. Uncover where users come from and what pages they visit. Splitbee was aquired by Vercel in 2022.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Related to this recipe

  • Vercel

    Vercel is a platform for frontend frameworks and static sites, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.

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