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Recipe details

Vercel

Vercel

2.8M records

Key facts about Vercel

Records
2765088 records
Websites tracked
2765088 websites use Vercel
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Vercel

Vercel is the creator of Next.js, the world's favorite React framework, and backed by Accel and CRV, and headquartered in San Francisco. Vercel creates tools and workflow for frontend development teams. Their goal is to bring developers the scale, reliability, and performance they need in their tools and infrastructure so they can focus on creating delightful experiences for their users.

About this recipe

Vercel is a platform for frontend frameworks and static sites, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database. We provide a frictionless developer experience to take care of the hard things: deploying instantly, scaling automatically, and serving personalized content around the globe.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

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