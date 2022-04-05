Recipe details
Vercel
Key facts about Vercel
- Records
- 2765088 records
- Websites tracked
- 2765088 websites use Vercel
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Vercel
Vercel is the creator of Next.js, the world's favorite React framework, and backed by Accel and CRV, and headquartered in San Francisco. Vercel creates tools and workflow for frontend development teams. Their goal is to bring developers the scale, reliability, and performance they need in their tools and infrastructure so they can focus on creating delightful experiences for their users.
About this recipe
Vercel is a platform for frontend frameworks and static sites, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database. We provide a frictionless developer experience to take care of the hard things: deploying instantly, scaling automatically, and serving personalized content around the globe.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
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