Prosus N.V. was founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Naspers and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It is one of the world’s largest technology investors, with a strong focus on high-growth digital sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, food delivery, and educational technology. In a strategic move to expand its presence in the food delivery industry, Prosus recently agreed to acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com for €4.1 billion, aiming to strengthen its position as a major player in the European food delivery market.

About this recipe

Just Eat Takeaway.com is a leading global online food delivery marketplace, connecting consumers with over 731,000 partners across 17 countries. Formed in 2020 through the merger of UK-based Just Eat and Netherlands-based Takeaway.com, the company has expanded its reach to become a prominent player in the food delivery industry. In February 2025, Just Eat Takeaway.com agreed to be acquired by Prosus N.V. for €4.1 billion, aiming to create a major European food delivery entity.

Just Eat Takeaway.com offers an online platform and mobile application that enable consumers to order food from a wide range of local restaurants and have it delivered to their doorstep. The platform provides real-time order tracking, diverse payment options, and customer reviews to enhance user experience. For restaurant partners, it offers tools for order management, data analytics, and marketing support to help grow their businesses. The company's services are available in multiple countries, including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and Australia, operating under various brand names such as Thuisbezorgd.nl, Lieferando.de, and Menulog.

Takeaway offers the possibility to host the menu of a restaurant not only on Takeaway but also on the restaurants own domain name. This way customers can order directly from the restaurants website.