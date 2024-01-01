About Prosus

Prosus was established in September 2019 as a global consumer internet group, spun off from Naspers, a multinational company based in South Africa. Prosus focuses on investing in and operating companies across sectors such as classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology. It aims to leverage technology to enhance the quality of life for billions of people globally, creating sustainable value and driving long-term growth.

About this recipe

PayU is a leading online payment service provider in India, offering a variety of digital payment solutions designed to streamline financial transactions for businesses. It supports over 150 payment modes, including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, and net banking. PayU aims to enhance customer experiences and business operations with secure payment gateways, easy integration, and robust financial tools.