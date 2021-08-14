Recipe details
Twitter Ads
Key facts about Twitter Ads
- Records
- 65064 records
- Websites tracked
- 65064 websites use Twitter Ads
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:TWTR
- Industries
- Asset management, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Advertising
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Twitter
Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets". Registered users can post, like, and retweet tweets, but unregistered users can only read those that are publicly available. Users interact with Twitter through browser or mobile frontend software, or programmatically via its APIs. The service is provided by Twitter, Inc., a corporation based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 25 offices around the world. Tweets were originally restricted to 140 characters, but the limit was doubled to 280 for non-CJK languages in November 2017.
About this recipe
This recipe contains websites that use the Universal Website Tag from Twitter Ads. For most advertisers on Twitter, it is recommend using the Universal Website Tag, as it simplifies the tagging process and allows for tracking of a user’s journey across your entire website.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Twitter enables website owners to seamlessly integrate real-time Twitter content into their websites, enhancing user engagement and extending Twitter conversations beyond the platform.5.4M recordsNYSE:TWTR