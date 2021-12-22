About Twitter

Twitter is an American microblogging and social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets". Registered users can post, like, and retweet tweets, but unregistered users can only read those that are publicly available. Users interact with Twitter through browser or mobile frontend software, or programmatically via its APIs. The service is provided by Twitter, Inc., a corporation based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 25 offices around the world. Tweets were originally restricted to 140 characters, but the limit was doubled to 280 for non-CJK languages in November 2017.

About this recipe

Twitter enables website owners to embed Twitter timelines, individual tweets, or Twitter buttons directly onto their websites. This feature enables users to display real-time Twitter content, such as tweets from specific accounts, hashtags, or lists, on their websites. Website owners can customize the appearance and functionality of the embedded Twitter content to suit their needs, providing visitors with seamless integration of Twitter's social features within their web experience. This widget enhances user engagement by enabling visitors to interact with Twitter content without leaving the website, fostering social interaction and expanding the reach of Twitter conversations beyond the platform itself.