About Webflow

Webflow, Inc. is an American company, based in San Francisco, that provides software as a service for website building and hosting. Their online visual editor platform allows users to design, build, and launch websites. Webflow was founded in 2013 by Vlad Magdalin, Sergie Magdalin, and Bryant Chou. The company graduated from Y Combinator's startup accelerator in 2013. Webflow raised venture funding from Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Tim Draper, and other tech industry investors.

About this recipe

Webflow Ecommerce is a customizable platform that enables businesses to create and manage their online stores. With its intuitive interface, users can design visually stunning eCommerce websites without coding. Webflow Ecommerce offers features such as product management, secure payments, and customizable design options. It provides a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to establish an attractive and functional online store.