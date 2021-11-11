Webflow CMS

About

Webflow, Inc. is an American company, based in San Francisco, that provides software as a service for website building and hosting. Their online visual editor platform allows users to design, build, and launch websites. Webflow was founded in 2013 by Vlad Magdalin, Sergie Magdalin, and Bryant Chou. The company graduated from Y Combinator's startup accelerator in 2013. Webflow raised venture funding from Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Tim Draper, and other tech industry investors.

Webflow is a SaaS application that allows designers to build responsive websites with browser-based visual editing software. While designers use the tool, Webflow automatically generates HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Websites built on Webflow are powered by Amazon Cloudfront and hosted on Fastly. Webflow is an all-in-one platform with a CMS built in. It does not require external plugins.