MCP server
Give your AI agent the whole web
The Dataprovider.com MCP server lets Claude, ChatGPT and any other Model Context Protocol client query 400M+ domains in plain language: companies, technologies, traffic and risk signals, with the filters behind every answer exposed for inspection.
server url
Connect
in three steps
https://mcp.dataprovider.com/mcp?api-key=YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN
Create an MCP access token
Log in to your Dataprovider.com account, open the MCP section and click "Create MCP access token". Keep the token safe.
Add the connector
In Claude, go to Settings (Admin Settings for organizations), then Connectors, and choose "Add custom connector". In ChatGPT, use the connectors settings. Name it "Dataprovider" and paste the server URL with your token: https://mcp.dataprovider.com/mcp?api-key=YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN
Enable it
Switch the Dataprovider connector on. Your assistant can now use every tool and data field in your subscription.
Step-by-step screenshots are in our MCP getting started guide.
details
For developers
and agent builders
Transport: Streamable HTTP at
https://mcp.dataprovider.com/mcp.
Authentication: a personal MCP access token, passed as the
api-keyquery parameter. Results are limited to the data fields in your subscription.
Discovery: the server is listed in our AI Catalog with its MCP Server Card.
Prefer to build it yourself? See the developer resources for the REST API and SDKs, or the AI Navigator for the same capability in our own interface.