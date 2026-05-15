MCP server

Create an MCP access token Log in to your Dataprovider.com account, open the MCP section and click "Create MCP access token". Keep the token safe.

Add the connector In Claude, go to Settings (Admin Settings for organizations), then Connectors, and choose "Add custom connector". In ChatGPT, use the connectors settings. Name it "Dataprovider" and paste the server URL with your token: https://mcp.dataprovider.com/mcp?api-key=YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN