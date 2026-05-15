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MCP server

Give your AI agent the whole web

The Dataprovider.com MCP server lets Claude, ChatGPT and any other Model Context Protocol client query 400M+ domains in plain language: companies, technologies, traffic and risk signals, with the filters behind every answer exposed for inspection.

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server url

Connect
in three steps

https://mcp.dataprovider.com/mcp?api-key=YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN

  1. Create an MCP access token

    Log in to your Dataprovider.com account, open the MCP section and click "Create MCP access token". Keep the token safe.

  2. Add the connector

    In Claude, go to Settings (Admin Settings for organizations), then Connectors, and choose "Add custom connector". In ChatGPT, use the connectors settings. Name it "Dataprovider" and paste the server URL with your token: https://mcp.dataprovider.com/mcp?api-key=YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN

  3. Enable it

    Switch the Dataprovider connector on. Your assistant can now use every tool and data field in your subscription.

Step-by-step screenshots are in our MCP getting started guide.

details

For developers
and agent builders

  • Transport: Streamable HTTP at https://mcp.dataprovider.com/mcp.

  • Authentication: a personal MCP access token, passed as the api-key query parameter. Results are limited to the data fields in your subscription.

  • Discovery: the server is listed in our AI Catalog with its MCP Server Card.

  • Prefer to build it yourself? See the developer resources for the REST API and SDKs, or the AI Navigator for the same capability in our own interface.