Skip to main content

Developers

Build with web data

Query 400M+ domains from your own code, pipelines and AI agents. Use the REST API for programmatic access, the MCP server for agents, or our SDKs to get started faster.

API reference (opens in a new tab)

quickstart

Your first request
in three steps

  1. Create a personal access token in your account profile. Book a demo if you don't have an account yet.

  2. Send it in the X-API-Key header. This request looks up a single domain and returns the fields you ask for. Responses are JSON, and the default rate limit is 120 requests per minute.

  3. Pick the fields you need from the data dictionary, then explore the other endpoints in the API reference.

Look up a domain

Replace YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN with your token. Each record returned counts towards your usage; a lookup with no result is not billed.

curl -X POST "https://api.dataprovider.com/v2/search-engine/hostnames/dataprovider.com" \
  -H "X-API-Key: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"fields": ["hostname", "company", "cms", "country"]}'

resources

Everything you need
to integrate

REST API reference

Every endpoint, parameter and response schema of the Dataprovider.com API, generated from its OpenAPI specification.

Open the API reference (opens in a new tab)

MCP server

Connect Claude, ChatGPT or any MCP client to the dataset and ask questions in plain language, no query language needed.

Set up the MCP server

API docs for LLMs

The API documentation as an llms.txt file, ready to paste into a coding assistant or agent.

Read the API llms.txt (opens in a new tab)

Python SDK

Authentication, requests and response parsing handled for you, for Python projects.

View the Python SDK on GitHub (opens in a new tab)

PHP SDK

The same conveniences for PHP applications.

View the PHP SDK on GitHub (opens in a new tab)

Data dictionary

All 200+ fields with the values each one accepts, for building filters and choosing response fields.

Browse the data dictionary (opens in a new tab)