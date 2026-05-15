Developers
Build with web data
Query 400M+ domains from your own code, pipelines and AI agents. Use the REST API for programmatic access, the MCP server for agents, or our SDKs to get started faster.
quickstart
Your first request
in three steps
Create a personal access token in your account profile. Book a demo if you don't have an account yet.
Send it in the
X-API-Keyheader. This request looks up a single domain and returns the fields you ask for. Responses are JSON, and the default rate limit is 120 requests per minute.
Pick the fields you need from the data dictionary, then explore the other endpoints in the API reference.
Look up a domain
Replace YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN with your token. Each record returned counts towards your usage; a lookup with no result is not billed.
curl -X POST "https://api.dataprovider.com/v2/search-engine/hostnames/dataprovider.com" \
-H "X-API-Key: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"fields": ["hostname", "company", "cms", "country"]}'
resources
Everything you need
to integrate
REST API reference
Every endpoint, parameter and response schema of the Dataprovider.com API, generated from its OpenAPI specification.
MCP server
Connect Claude, ChatGPT or any MCP client to the dataset and ask questions in plain language, no query language needed.
API docs for LLMs
The API documentation as an llms.txt file, ready to paste into a coding assistant or agent.
Python SDK
Authentication, requests and response parsing handled for you, for Python projects.
PHP SDK
The same conveniences for PHP applications.
Data dictionary
All 200+ fields with the values each one accepts, for building filters and choosing response fields.